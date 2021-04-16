Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response - COVID-19 Response: Health Sector Bulletin - March 2021

5.8 MILLION PEOPLE IN NEED OF HEALTHCARE

5.3 MILLION PEOPLE TARGETED BY THE HEALTH SECTOR

1.9 MILLION IDPs IN THE THREE STATES

0.57 MILLION PEOPLE REACHED IN 2021

Highlights

Below are key highlights on COVID-19 across the BAY state as of 11th of April, 2021.

ADAMAWA STATE:

11 new confirmed cases were reported within the week.

17 cases from the NYSC camp that tested positive to the RDT were classified as positive and added to the database.

No death was reported within the week.

The total number of confirmed cases as of 11th April 2021 stands at 1,079 with 32 deaths.

BORNO STATE:

3 new cases were confirmed for the reported week.

The total number of confirmed cases as at end of epi-week 14 stands at 1,340.

4 active cases receiving care.

No death recorded in week 14.

Total associated deaths - 38.

YOBE STATE: