Nigeria
Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response - COVID-19 Response: Health Sector Bulletin - March 2021
Attachments
5.8 MILLION PEOPLE IN NEED OF HEALTHCARE
5.3 MILLION PEOPLE TARGETED BY THE HEALTH SECTOR
1.9 MILLION IDPs IN THE THREE STATES
0.57 MILLION PEOPLE REACHED IN 2021
Highlights
Below are key highlights on COVID-19 across the BAY state as of 11th of April, 2021.
ADAMAWA STATE:
- 11 new confirmed cases were reported within the week.
- 17 cases from the NYSC camp that tested positive to the RDT were classified as positive and added to the database.
- No death was reported within the week.
- The total number of confirmed cases as of 11th April 2021 stands at 1,079 with 32 deaths.
BORNO STATE:
- 3 new cases were confirmed for the reported week.
- The total number of confirmed cases as at end of epi-week 14 stands at 1,340.
- 4 active cases receiving care.
- No death recorded in week 14.
- Total associated deaths - 38.
YOBE STATE:
- Twenty-six (26) new confirmed cases were reported in week 14.
- The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is three hundred and sixty-five (365).
- The total number of active confirmed cases in the state is forty-nine (49).
- Twenty-three (23) patients have recovered, and no COVID-19 related mortality.
- One thousand, six hundred and eighteen (1,618) samples were collected in week 14. This represents a sustained increase in sample collection and testing over the last four weeks.
- A total of 23,281 frontline health workers and strategic leaders were provided with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, using 23,940 doses. This represents a vaccination coverage of 76% for Yobe state.
- Yobe SPHCMB, through WHO support for Active Case Search strategy, conducted sensitization for 24,756 households on COVID-19 prevention in high-burden LGAs.