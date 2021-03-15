Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response - COVID-19 Response: Health Sector Bulletin - February 2021

Highlights

Below are key highlights on COVID-19 across the BAY state as of 7th of March, 2021

ADAMAWA STATE:

• 127 new confirmed cases were reported within the week from a backlog of samples in the laboratory as against 48 cases reported in the preceding week.

• No death was reported within the week.

• The total number of confirmed cases as of 7th March 2021 stands at 942 with 31 deaths.

• 18 samples were collected within the week as against 299 samples collected in the preceding week.

BORNO STATE:

• 32 new cases were confirmed for the reported week.

• The total number of Confirmed Cases as at end of epi-week 9 stands at 1,308.

• 55 active cases receiving care.

• No death recorded in week 9.

• Total associated deaths - 38.

YOBE STATE:

• Five (5) new confirmed cases were reported in week 09, 2021.

• The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now two hundred and ninety-three (293).

• The total number of deaths from COVID-19 is nine (9).

• Eight (8) patients have recovered and got discharged.

• Fifty-eight (58) samples were collected in week 09. This is a significant (37%) decrease in sample collection and testing compared to the preceding week.

• Five (5) samples tested positive, forty-eight (48) are negative, and the results of the remaining five (5) samples are pending.