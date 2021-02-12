Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response - COVID-19 Response: Health Sector Bulletin - January 2021

5.8 Million PEOPLE IN NEED OF HEALTHCARE

5.3 Million PEOPLE TARGETED BY THE HEALTH SECTOR

1.9 Million IDPs IN THE THREE STATES

4.0 Million PEOPLE REACHED IN 2020

Highlights

Below is key highlights on COVID-19 across the BAY state as of 7th of February, 2021

ADAMAWA STATE:

• 52 new confirmed cases were reported within the week as against 47 cases reported in the preceding week.

• No new death was reported within the week.

• The total number of confirmed cases as of 7th February 2021 stands at 725 with 28 deaths.

• 172 samples were collected within the week as against 933 samples collected in the preceding week.

BORNO STATE:

• 132 new cases were confirmed for the reported week

• The total number of Confirmed Cases at end of epi-week 5 stands at 1089 • 198 active cases receiving care.

• Total number of patients discharged for the week – 13

• Cumulative number discharged so far - 875

• No death recorded in week 5

• Total associated deaths – 37 (25 in Isolation facilities and 12 community death.)

YOBE STATE:

• Nine (9) new confirmed cases were reported in week 05, 2021.

• The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now two hundred and fifty (250).

• Ten (10) patients have recovered and got discharged.

• No COVID-19 related mortality was recorded for 37 consecutive weeks.

• One hundred and eighteen (118) samples were collected in week 04. This is a significant decrease in sample collection compared to the preceding week (262 samples collected in week 04).

• Nine (9) samples tested positive, sixty-four (64) are negative, and the results of the remaining forty-five (45) samples are pending.

• The SPHCMB team, in collaboration with partners, conducted the motorized awareness creation campaign in high-burden LGAs (Damaturu, Bade, Potiskum, and Nguru).

• Yobe SMOH team, in collaboration with WHO HTR teams and AVADAR informants, UNICEF VCMs, and CGPP volunteers, conducted mass community sensitization, reaching 8,561 people with COVID-19 prevention messages.