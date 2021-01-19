Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response - COVID-19 Response: Health Sector Bulletin - December 2020

5.6 Million PEOPLE IN NEED OF HEALTHCARE

4.4 Million PEOPLE TARGETED BY THE HEALTH SECTOR

1.9 Million IDPs IN THE THREE STATES

>3.0 Million PEOPLE REACHED IN 2020

Highlights

As of 1st January 2021, a total of 1,374 confirmed COVID19 cases have been recorded including 69 deaths.

The SMOH and Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP), in collaboration with WHO and partners, conducted capacity building sessions for 30 Laboratory Scientists and Technicians on COVID-19 sample collection and analysis.

Yobe SMOH team, in collaboration with WHO HTR teams and AVADAR informants, UNICEF VCMs, and CGPP volunteers, conducted mass community sensitization, reaching 8,971 people with COVID-19 prevention messages.

DRC distributed a 3-month supply of hygiene kits comprising of 15 bars of soap to 632 HHs in Mubi South, 877 HHs in Mubi North, and 4,857 HHs in Gwoza.

Sensitization on GBV and available services at referral centers was conducted in the HTR areas in Adamawa and Yobe state by WHO with 1,920 women were sensitized.