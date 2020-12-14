Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response - COVID-19 Response: Health Sector Bulletin - November 2020

Highlights

As of 30th November, a total of 1,154 confirmed COVID- 19 cases have been recorded, including 63 deaths, 55 active cases, and 1,036 recoveries in the three states. 154 corps members and 131 staff were screened using rapid test kits at the NYSC Orientation Camp. Of these, two staff and 16 corps members tested positive and moved to the isolation centre and for the confirmatory test by PCR.

WHO and partners have completed the SMC cycle four and finalized data collation and validation in the state. Regarding the coverage end-process monitoring shows 98% coverage and 98% completion of doses.

Projects development and upload process for the HRP- 2021 into the Project Module is ongoing. Presently Health Sector has more than 15 projects submitted by national, international NGOs and UN partners across the BAY states.

Plan International has completed the expansion and renovation of Guya Primary Healthcare Centre in Guya ward of Yusufari LGA and that of Dapchi Primary Healthcare Centre in Bursari LGA of Yobe State as part of the organizational commitment to improve Maternal and Child Health in Yobe state.