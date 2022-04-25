Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response - COVID-19 Response: Health Sector Bulletin - March 2022

Highlights – COVID-19 Vaccination So Far

BORNO STATE:

Total Partially Vaccinated (AstraZeneca, Moderna & Pfizer) = 235,581 which accounts to 7.34% Vaccinated with 1st Dose. Total Fully Vaccinated (AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer & Johnson Johnson) = 128,972 which accounts to 4.02% fully Vaccinated (Percentage of total 1st doses vaccinated with 2nd doses = 54.75%).

Booster Dose Vaccinated (Moderna, Pfizer & Johnson) = 5,142. AstraZeneca: Total Partially Vaccinated with AstraZeneca = 136,087. Total Fully Vaccinated with AstraZeneca = 68,087 (which accounts to 50.03% of 1st dose vaccinated with 2nd dose AstraZeneca). Moderna: Total Partially Vaccinated with Moderna = 58,873. Total Fully Vaccinated with Moderna = 32,340 (which accounts to 54.93% of 1st dose vaccinated with 2nd dose Moderna). Booster Dose Vaccinated with Moderna = 2,984. Pfizer: Total Partially Vaccinated with Pfizer = 40,621. Total Fully Vaccinated with Pfizer = 6,691 (which accounts to 16.47% of 1st dose vaccinated with 2nd dose Pfizer). Booster Dose Vaccinated with Pfizer = 3,236. Johnson & Johnson: Total Fully Vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson = 21,854. Booster Dose Vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson = 68.

YOBE STATE:

Moderna Total = 68,002 (including Booster); AstraZeneca Total = 183,051; Pfizer Total = 83,879 (including Booster); Johnson Total = 4,909. Moderna: From 24th August 2021 to 21st April 2022, a total of 43,446 people had received 1st dose of the Moderna vaccine. Of this number 18,927 were Females and 24,519 were Males. While 24,279 people received 2nd dose of Moderna vaccine representing 53% coverage of the 1st dose. These include 11,448 females and 12,831 Males. Moderna Booster: 277 were vaccinated (180 Males and 97 Female). AstraZeneca: From March 2021 to 21st April, 2022, a total of 119,075 people received 1st dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine (44,564 Females & 74,511 Males) while 63,976 people had received 2nd dose of AstraZeneca vaccine representing 54% coverage of 1st dose. Of the doses received, 23,076 were Female and 40,900 Males. Pfizer: A total of 69,183 had received 1st dose, comprised 41,422 Males and 27,761 Females, and only 10,830 people received 2nd dose (6,212 Males and & 4,618 Females), representing 16% coverage of 1st dose. Pfizer Booster: Total of 3,866 were vaccinated (2,305 Males & 1,561 Females).

ADAMAWA STATE:

During the Mass Vaccination of AstraZeneca, for the 1st phase of the Vaccination, a total of 39,872 came for the 1st dose vaccination and 28,689 came for the second dose vaccination, while during the 2nd phase of AstraZeneca vaccination, a total of 17,430 came for the 1st dose vaccination and 11,300 came for the 2nd dose vaccination, and during the 3rd phase, 99,490 came for the 1st dose vaccination and 87,655 came for the 2nd dose vaccination. A total of 386 non-serious AEFI were reported across 20 LGAs of the AstraZeneca 1st dose vaccination and 1 serious AEFI from Guyuk LGA. During the 2nd dose 392 nonserious AEFI were reported from 18 LGAs and during the Phase 2 Moderna Vaccination a total of 33,186 came for the 1st dose vaccination and 28,946 came for the 2nd dose vaccination and during phase 3, 81,258 came for the 1st dose and 54,694 came for the 2nd dose vaccination and 2,250 came for the booster vaccination. A total of 124 non-serious AEFI were reported across 14 LGAs of the Moderna 1st dose vaccination and 1 Serious AEFI from Mayo-Belwa. During the 2nd dose 92 non-serious AEFI were reported from 8 LGAs and the booster vaccination 33 Non-AEFI were reported from Michika-2, Yola North10 and Yola South-21. During the 3 phase for Pfizer Vaccination a total of 136,741 came for the 1st dose vaccination and 60,066 came for the 2nd dose vaccination while 9,876 came for the Booster vaccination.

A total of 62 non-serious AEFI were reported across 6 LGA’s for the 1st dose Pfizer vaccination, during the 2nd dose Vaccination 25 non-serious AEFI were reported and during, the booster vaccination 59 non-AEFI were reported. During the 3 Phase Johnson and Johnson Vaccination 121,589 came for the first dose and 64 AEFI were reported from 7 LGA’s during the vaccination