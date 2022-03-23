Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response - COVID-19 Response: Health Sector Bulletin - February 2022

Highlights – COVID-19 Vaccination So Far

BORNO STATE:

Total 1st Dose Vaccinated (AstraZeneca, Moderna & Pfizer) = 210,851 which accounts to 6.57% Vaccinated with 1st Dose. Total 2nd Dose Vaccinated (AstraZeneca, Moderna & Pfizer) = 79,090 which accounts to 2.46% fully Vaccinated (Percentage of total 1st doses vaccinated with 2nd doses = 37.51%). Booster Dose Vaccinated (Moderna & Pfizer) = 2,911. AstraZeneca: Total 1st Dose Vaccinated with AstraZeneca = 118,740. Total 2nd Dose Vaccinated with AstraZeneca = 51,863 (which accounts to 43.68% of 1st dose vaccinated with 2nd dose AstraZeneca). Moderna: Total 1st Dose Vaccinated with Moderna = 49,884. Total 2nd Dose Vaccinated with Moderna = 23,739 (which accounts to 47.59% of 1st dose vaccinated with 2nd dose Moderna). Booster Dose Vaccinated with Moderna = 85. Pfizer: Total 1st Dose Vaccinated with Pfizer = 37,940. Total 2nd Dose Vaccinated with Pfizer = 3,488 (which accounts to 9.18% of 1st dose vaccinated with 2nd dose Pfizer). Booster Dose Vaccinated with Pfizer = 2,826 Johnson & Johnson: Total 1st Dose Vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson = 4,287. Booster Dose Vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson = 0

YOBE STATE:

Moderna Total = 56,005 (including Booster); AstraZeneca Total = 161,353; Pfizer Total = 72,247 (including Booster); Johnson Total = 401. Moderna: From 24th August 2021 to 10th Mar 2022, a total of 36,430 people had received 1st dose of the Moderna vaccine. Of this number 15,709 were Females and 20,721 were Males. While 19,414 people received 2nd dose of Moderna vaccine representing 53% coverage of the 1st dose. These include 9,413 females and 10,001 Males. Moderna Booster: 161 were vaccinated (130 Males and 31 Female) AstraZeneca: From March 2021 to 10th March, 2022 a total of 108,485 people received 1st dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine (39,906 Females, & 68,579 Males), while 52,868 people had received 2nd dose of AstraZeneca vaccine representing 49% coverage of 1st dose. Of the doses received, 18,558 were Female and 34,310 Males. Pfizer: A total of 63, 429 had received 1st dose, comprised 38,632 Males and 24,797 Females, and only 5,241 people received 2nd dose (Males and & 119 Females), representing 8% coverage of 1st dose. Pfizer Booster: Total of 3,577 were vaccinated (2,151 Males & 1,426 Female)

ADAMAWA STATE:

During the Mass Vaccination of 1st phase AstraZeneca, a total number of 39,872 came for the 1st dose and 28,689 came for the second dose, while during the 2nd phase, a total number of 17,430 came for the 1st dose and 11,300 came for the 2nd dose and during the 3rd phase, 86,386 came for the 1st dose and 58,569 came for the 2nd dose. A total number of 382 non-serious AEFI were reported across 20 LGAs (Fufore: 32, Ganye: 44, Girei: 2, Gombi: 6, Guyuk: 9, Hong: 84, Jada: 2, Lamurde: 1, Madagalia: 1, Maiha: 20, Mayo-Belwa: 39, Michika: 8, Mubi North: 8, Mubi south: 23, Numan: 7, Shelleng: 6, Song: 32, Toungo: 12, Yola North: 25, Yola South: 21) of the AstraZeneca 1st dose vaccination and 1 serious-AEFI from Guyuk LGA. During the 2nd dose 344 nonserious AEFI were reported from 17 LGAs (Demsa: 13, Fufore: 46, Ganye: 23, Girei: 8, Guyuk: 3, Hong: 3, Lamurde: 6, Maiha: 7, Mayo-Belwa: 143, Michika: 29, Mubi North: 1, Mubi South: 1, Numan: 3, Shelleng: 2, Song: 12, Yola North: 38 and Yola South: 6). During the Phase 2 Moderna Vaccination a total number of 33,186 came for the 1st dose and 28,946 came for the 2nd dose and during phase 3, 29,420 came for the 1st dose and 5,308 came for the 2nd dose and 317 came for the booster vaccination. A total number of 124 non-serious AEFI were reported across 14 LGAs (Demsa: 4, Fufore: 2, Ganye: 6, Gombi: 15, Hong: 17, Jada: 9, Maiha: 3, MayoBelwa: 38, Michika: 1, Mubi South: 1, Numan: 2, Shelleng: 3, Yola North: 4 and Yola South: 19) of the Moderna 1st dose and during the 2nd dose 17 non-serious AEFI were reported from 4 LGAs (Michika: 7, Mubi South: 3, Numan: 4 and Yola North: 3) and the booster vaccination 11 Non-AEFI were reported from Michika: 2, Yola North: 6 and Yola South: 3. During the 3 phase for Pfizer Vaccination a total number of 131,113 came for the 1st dose and 25,983 came for the 2nd dose while 7,974 came for the Booster. A total number of 68 non-serious AEFI were reported across (Fufore: 3, Guyuk: 10, Hong: 16, Mubi South: 1, Song: 1, Yola South: 37) of the 1st dose Pfizer vaccination. During the 2nd dose 25 non-AEFI was reported from (Michika: 9, Yola North: 3 and Yola South: 13) and during the booster vaccination 56 non-AEFI were reported from 9 LGAs (Fufore: 1, Guyuk: 8, Hong: 2, Mayo-Belwa: 3, Michika: 8, Mubi North: 5, Numan: 2, Yola North: 12 and Yola South: 15). During the phase 3 Johnson vaccination a total of 18,152 came for the 1st dose vaccination. A total number of 17 nonserious AEFI were reported across 2 LGAs (Hong: 12 and Mayo-Belwa: 5) of the Johnson vaccination.