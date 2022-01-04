Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response - COVID-19 Response: Health Sector Bulletin - November 2021

Highlights – COVID-19 Vaccination So Far

BORNO STATE:

A total of 35,196 persons (comprising of Male - 22,146 and Female - 13,050) have so far been vaccinated with the Moderna 1st doses of which 20,308 persons (Male - 12,623 and Female - 7,685) have so far received the second dose thus accounts for 57.70% Fully Vaccinated with Moderna Vaccines. On Adverse Effect Following Immunization on Moderna vaccines, 85 non serious cases of AEFIs were reported (43 during 1st dose and 42 during the 2nd dose vaccination) across 9 LGAs (Askira Uba-5, Biu-12, Chibok-1, Gwoza-7, Jere-6, Maiduguri-8,

Mobbar-27, Monguno-16 and Shani-3) as at day today for the Moderna 1st and 2nd dose vaccination. For AstraZeneca vaccination, 9,968 persons (Male - 6,243 and Female - 3,725) have received the second doses from the total 40,326 persons (Male - 25,399 and Female - 14,927) that have received / receiving the 1st dose of the vaccine during this current phase. In addition, 47 non-serious AEFI with AstraZeneca vaccine were also reported from Maiduguri-5, Biu-3, Damboa-3, Jere-3, Mobbar-32, Nganzai-1 LGAs respectively (28 during 1st phase and 19 AEFIs during the 2nd/3rd phase vaccine administration). Also recall that during the 1st phase vaccination, a total of 40,438 came for 1st dose and 23,763 came for 2nd dose. Therefore, the cumulative 1st dose AstraZeneca is (40,438 + 40,326 = 80,764 persons) and cumulative 2nd dose is (23,763 + 9,968 = 33,731 persons) which thus account for 41.76% Fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca Vaccines.

YOBE STATE:

From 23 August to 28 December 2021, a total of 22,517 people had received 1st dose of Moderna vaccine. Of this number 10,663 were Females and 11,854 were Males. Also 17, 023 people received 2nd dose of Moderna vaccine representing 76% of 1st dose. These include 8,533 Female and 8,490 Males. While, a total of 36,769 people received 1st dose of AstraZeneca vaccine (13,546 Female, & 23,223 Males), while 8,903 people had received 2nd dose of AstraZeneca vaccine representing 24% coverage of 1st dose. Of the total doses received, 3,516 were Female and 5,387 Males.

The State had started booster doses and so far only 2 people were vaccinated.

ADAMAWA STATE:

During the Mass Vaccination of AstraZeneca, for the 1st phase of AstraZeneca Vaccination, a total of 39,872 came for the 1st dose vaccination and 28,689 came for the second dose vaccination, while during the 2nd phase of AstraZeneca vaccination, a total of 20,793 came for the 1st dose vaccination and 12,446 came for the 2nd dose vaccination, and during the 3rd phase, 47,718 came for the 1st dose vaccination and 4,475 came for the 2nd dose vaccination.

A total of 47 serious AEFI were also reported across 8 LGAs (Fufore-6, Girei-13, Hong-3, MayoBelwa-2, Michika-9, Toungo-11, Yola North-2 and Yola South-1) and 44 non-serious AEFI were reported across 9 LGAs (Fufore-2, Girie-5, Hong-3, Lamurde-1, Michika-18, Mubi South-2, Numan-6, Shelleng-2, and Yola North-5) of the AstraZeneca 1st dose vaccination and During the 2nd dose 11 serious AEFI were reported from 3 LGAs (Girei-9 and Guyuk-1 and Mayo-Belwa1 ) and 61 non-serious AEFI were reported from 9 LGAs (Girei-9, Guyuk-3, Lamurde-6, MayoBelwa-9, Michika-12, Mubi South-1, Numan-3, Yola North-14 and Yola South-4).