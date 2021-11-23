Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response - COVID-19 Response: Health Sector Bulletin - October 2021

Highlights – COVID-19 Vaccination So Far

BORNO STATE:

A total of 32,016 persons (comprising of Male - 20,204 and Female - 11,812 have so far been vaccinated with the Moderna 1st doses of which only 19,155 persons (Male - 11,877 and Female - 7,278) have so far received the second dose thus accounts for 60% Fully Vaccinated with Moderna Vaccines. On Adverse Effect Following Immunization on Moderna vaccines, 74 non serious cases of AEFIs were reported (35 during 1st dose and 39 during the 2nd dose vaccination) across 9 LGAs (Askira Uba-5, Biu-12, Chibok-1, Gwoza-7, Jere-6, Maiduguri-8, Mobbar-16, Monguno-16 and Shani-3) as at day today for the Moderna 1st and 2nd dose vaccination. For AstraZeneca vaccination, 5,067 persons (Male - 3,159 and Female - 1,908 have received the second doses from the total 13,129 persons (Male - 8,105 and Female - 5,024) that have received / receiving the 1st dose of the vaccine during this 2nd phase, thus accounts for 39% vaccinated with AstraZeneca Vaccines. In addition, Eight-8 non-serious AEFI with AstraZeneca vaccine were also reported from Maiduguri-1 during the Mobbar-7 LGAs during the 1st & 2nd dose vaccination (3 AEFIs during 1st phase and 5 AEFIs during 2nd phase AstraZeneca vaccine administration). Also recall that during the 1st phase vaccination, a total of 40,438 came for 1st dose and 23,763 came for 2nd dose. Therefore, the cumulative 1st dose AstraZeneca is (40,438 + 13,129 = 53,568 persons) and cumulative 2nd dose is (23,763 + 5,067 = 28,830 persons) which thus account for 53.81% Fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca Vaccines.

YOBE STATE:

The Yobe SMOH, with support from partners, continues the 2nd phase of COVID-19 vaccination across 17 LGAs - including the security-compromised LGAs. From 23 August to 23 October 2021, up to twenty-one thousand, six hundred and twenty-six (21,626) people have been vaccinated with the 1st dose and fourteen thousand, two hundred and fifty-four (14, 254) people with 2nd dose of Moderna vaccine representing 66% coverage of 1st dose. Eight thousand, two hundred and forty-one (8, 241) people received 1st dose, and three thousand, five hundred and eightythree (3,583) people received the 2nd dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine representing 43% coverage of 1st dose. About one hundred and thirty-seven (137) non-serious AEFIs have been reported.

ADAMAWA STATE:

The total 69,524 doses were used for the Moderna 1st and 2nd doses vaccination about 33,186 persons have so far been vaccinated (Male – 20,701 and Female – 12,485) while 2nd doses vaccination 28,873 persons have so far been vaccinated (male-17,875 and female-10,998) i.e. a total of 62,059 persons have so far been vaccinated during the 2nd phase vaccination with Moderna vaccines. Of the total 26,088 doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine used for the 2nd Phase Vaccination, a total of 15,258 persons came for their 1st dose (male-9,974 and female-5,284) while 9,875 persons came for their 2nd dose vaccination (male-6,559 and female-3,316) i.e. a total of 25,133 persons have so far been vaccinated during the 2nd phase vaccination with AstraZeneca Vaccines. During the 1st dose vaccination total of 20 non-serious AEFI were reported across 2 LGAs (Fufore-2 and Michika-16 and Mubi South-2) and 10 serious AEFI was reported from Michika 9 Yola south-1, while 2nd dose vaccination a total of 19 non serious AEFI were also reported across 4 LGAs (Guyuk-2, Lamurde-6, Mayo-blewa-3 Michika-6 and Yola north-2) as at 12-11-2021 of the AstraZeneca vaccination. Also recall that during the 1st phase vaccination, a total of 39,872 came for 1st dose and 28,689 came for 2nd dose. Therefore, the cumulative 1st dose AstraZeneca is (15,258+39,872 = 55,130 persons) and cumulative 2nd dose is (9,875+28,689 = 38,564 persons) which thus account for 69.9% Coverage for the state Fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca Vaccines.