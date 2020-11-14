Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response - COVID-19 Response: Health Sector Bulletin - October 2020

5.6 MILLION PEOPLE IN NEED OF HEALTHCARE

4.4 MILLION PEOPLE TARGETED BY THE HEALTH SECTOR

1.9 MILLION IDPs IN THE THREE STATES

2.7 MILLION PEOPLE REACHED IN 2020

Highlights

• As of 1st November 2020, a total of 1,084 confirmed cases have been recorded including 63 deaths, 10 active cases, and 1,011 recoveries in the three states. Planning has commenced in Adamawa State for the training of NYSC staff to help in sample collection.

• SMS cycle 4 implementation was delayed due to late arrival of the drugs. The state, partners and stakeholders have agreed to commence cycle 4 door-to-door administration of the drugs to eligible children from 17th of November, 2020.

• The sector has also finalized its PiN to be 5.8M across the BAY states (Borno: 2.87M; Adamawa: 1.8M; and Yobe: 1.13M), the estimated target is 5.26M across the BAY states (Borno: 2.67M; Adamawa: 1.68M; and Yobe: 0.92M). The financial requirement to meet the stated needs is estimated at $105.3M.

• So far so good, the sector has been able to reach 2.7M people in 2020 with Basic Primary Health Services across all sites which includes, IDP Camps, Health Facilities, and Host Communities.

• A total of 65 Primary Health Care Centres in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe State (BAY states) (Borno: 26 HFs, Adamawa: 26 HFs, Yobe: 13 HFs) have been provided with supplies (essential psychotropic drugs, mhGAP registers and patient appointment cards) to support treatment of patients with mental health disorders by trained PHC workers at the PHC levels.