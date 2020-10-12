Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response - COVID-19 Response: Health Sector Bulletin - September 2020

Highlights

• As of 30th September 2020, a total of 1,051 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded, including 60 deaths, 28 active cases and 963 (92%) recoveries in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states. A total of 10,771 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Borno State, initial test stands at 10,420 while follow up test stands at 328. In Adamawa State, 2,223 samples have been tested, 248 are positive and 214 results are pending.

• For the Seasonal Malaria Campaign (SMC) Cycle-3, 25 accessible LGAs were targeted, within these LGAs are fully accessible, partially accessible and inaccessible areas. As such, the fully accessible areas were reached by H2H teams, partially accessible areas were reached using the RES teams, while inaccessible areas were reached through CIIAs to ensure that all eligible children within the 25 LGAs are protected from malaria.

• Health and WASH partners are jointly responding to an increasing number of AWD cases across different LGAs, although no suspected cholera case has been reported so far. Health and WASH partners are working through robust preparedness and readiness mechanism under the joint Cholera Preparedness and Response Plan to mitigate the risk of outbreak and to timely respond in case of an outbreak in the three states. Both sectors follow the Joint Operational Framework (JOF) developed for an integrated and coordinated response to AWD/cholera outbreaks in the humanitarian settings.

• There is an observed gradual deterioration in the nutrition status of under-fives in Gubio, Magumeri, Nganzai LGAs and other compromised locations. This is because of the suspension of CMAM activities by partners in these locations due to the worsening insecurity and access challenges.