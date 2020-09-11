Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response - COVID-19 Response: Health Sector Bulletin - August 2020

Highlights

• For the seasonal malaria campaign, 25 accessible LGAs were targeted, within these LGAs are fully accessible, partially accessible and inaccessible areas. As such, the fully accessible areas were reached by H2H teams, partially accessible areas were reached using the RES teams, while inaccessible areas were reached through CIIAs to ensure that all eligible children within the 25 LGAs are protected from malaria.

• As of 31st August, a total of 1036 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported, including 59 deaths, 67 active cases and 910 recoveries (88%) in the three states. A total of 10,443 COVID-19 tests has been conducted in Borno State. In Borno State, fumigation exercise in Primary and Junior Secondary Schools has commenced in Kwaya Bura,

Hawul Local Government Area by BOSEPA. In Yobe State, SPHCMB, in collaboration with WHO and partners, have conducted sensitization training for 720 community leaders and members on COVID-19 IPC in remote and high-risk LGAs.

• Some communities in Borno state face the challenge of lack of health services due to an increased incidence of NSAGs attacks on hospitals and health centres, with supplies being looted and facilities burnt down. The Health Sector requests all interlocutors for robust advocacy with all concerned actors and security agencies to protect health facilities.

• The EWARS data shows an increasing trend of AWD across different LGAs, although no suspected cholera case has been reported so far.

Health and WASH partners are working through robust preparedness and readiness mechanism under the joint Cholera Preparedness and Response Plan to mitigate the risk of outbreak and to timely respond in case of an outbreak in the three states. Both sectors follow the Joint Operational Framework (JOF) for an integrated and coordinated response to AWD/cholera outbreaks in humanitarian settings. The JOF aims to guide those working on cholera preparedness and response in humanitarian contexts to provide them with the right critical enabling environment to facilitate a timely and effective response to cholera. The JOF outlines how organizations can best organize and work together in the humanitarian community to provide the most effective support to a national response.