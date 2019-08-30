30 Aug 2019

Northeast Nigeria: Flood Assessment Report - No. 01 | Mar 1 - August 23, 2019

from International Organization for Migration, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, Shelter Cluster
Published on 28 Aug 2019 View Original
The rainy season has not been so kind to the internally displaced persons in the North east of Nigeria especially across the 3 Bay states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa. The intensive, destructive and stormy rains have left IDP camps flooded, disease prone, rendered roads impassable, reduced accessibility, increased shelter/ NFIs damages and induce further displacements. Out of the 136 camp sites in which CCCM activities are carried out, 75 camp sites have been identified as being high flood prone sites in the rain season with more than 9,518 shelters being damaged and affecting 56,705 individual since the rains started in late April.

The CCCM partners have increased their response through mitigation measures of sand filling, provision of sand and sand bags to raise the shelter floors, and create water pathways, they have also provided mitigation tools such as wheel barrows, spades, hoes to support community members to create water trenches out of flooded areas

