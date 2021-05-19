Northeast Nigeria: Displacement Report 36 (May 2021)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This report, which presents the results from the Round 36 of Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) assessments carried out by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), aims to improve the understanding of the scope of internal displacement, the plight of returnees and the needs of the displacement affected populations in north-east Nigeria. The report covers the period from 08 to 24 February 2021 and reflects the trends from the 6 states in Nigeria’s north-east geopolitical zone. This zone is the most affected by the conflict and consist of the following states: Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.

In Round 36, a total of 2,184,254 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were identified in 447,628 households. This signifies a 1.6 per cent increase (or 34,011 individuals) compared to the Round 35 of DTM assessments when 2,150,243 IDPs were recorded (December 2020). The number of IDPs recorded during Round 35 increased with 0.3 per cent compared to Round 34 when 2,144,135 IDPs were identified (November 2020). When comparing the Round 36 number of IDPs to Round 31 (2,046,604 IDPs - February 2020), the number of IDPs in north-east Nigeria has increased by 6.6 per cent during the past year.

The number of IDPs in the region is now well above (increase by 7.8%) the number recorded in Round 25 (2,026,602 individuals), which was conducted before the escalating violence was observed in October 2018. The increase in IDPs was noted despite the fact that accessibility remains lower than it was during Round 25 and prior. Since the Round 25 of assessments, the LGAs Kukawa, Kala/Balge and Guzamala in Borno State have been largely inaccessible due to increased hostilities in those districts. In Round 29, the ward Rann in Kala/Balge LGA became accessible again and remains so currently. Given that the number of IDPs is increasing, although accessibility currently remains low, it can be inferred that the actual displacement figures could be considerably higher.

To gain insights into the profiles of IDPs, interviews were conducted with 5.4 per cent of the identified IDP population — 117,529 displaced persons — during this round of assessments. The information collated and analysed in this report includes the reasons for displacement, places of origin and shelter types, mobility patterns, and unfulfilled needs of the displaced populations.

During Round 36, IDP assessments were conducted in 2,397 locations (up from 2,396 locations compared to Round 35 of assessments). Assessed locations included 308 camps and camp-like settlements (similar to Round 35) as well as 2,089 locations where internally displaced persons were living among host communities (up from 2,088 in Round 35). The purpose was to better understand the gaps in services provided and the needs of the affected population. Site assessments included an analysis of sector-wide needs, including shelter and non-food items, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), food and nutrition, health, education, livelihood, security, communication and protection.

Furthermore, a total of 1,763,377 returnees were recorded in the DTM Round 36 assessment. This signifies an increment of 20,470 individuals or less than 1 per cent compared to Round 35 when 1,742,907 returnees were recorded (December 2020).

The number confirms an increasing trend in numbers of returnees that has continued throughout 2020 and into 2021. This report includes analyses of the increasing number of returnees, their displacement profiles, shelter conditions, health, education, livelihood, market, assistance and WASH facilities available to the returnees. Notably, as Borno is the most affected by conflict-related displacements in north-east Nigeria, this report specifically concentrates on the related data and analysis.