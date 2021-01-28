Northeast Nigeria: Displacement Report 34 (November 2020)

Executive summary

This report, which presents results from Round 34 of Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) assessments carried out by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) aims to improve understanding of the scope of internal displacements, returns and the needs of affected populations in conflict-affected states of Nigeria’ North East Geopolitical Zone. The report covers the period from 21 September to 10 October 2020 and reflects trends from the six most affected north-eastern states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.

In Round 34, 2,144,135 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) or 441,361 households were recorded as displaced, an increase of 25,585 individuals (1%) against the last assessment (Round 33) published in September 2020 when 2,118,550 IDPs were recorded as displaced. The Round 33 numbers were also 2 per cent higher than IDPs identified in Round 32 which was conducted in June 2020. The number is also marginally higher than the figure reported in Round 31 which was conducted in February 2020 when 2,046,604 IDPs were identified, confirming a plateauing in displacement trends. Prior to Round 31, the December 2019 assessment had recorded 2,039,092 IDPs.

The number of displaced persons in the region is now well above the number recorded in Round 25 (2,026,602), which was conducted before escalating violence was observed in October 2018 even though accessibility remains lower than it had been for Rounds 25 and prior. During Round 25, a higher number of Local Government Areas (LGAs or districts) and wards (807) were accessible. Given that the numbers of IDPs is increasing slowly although accessibility remains low, it can be inferred that the actual displacement figures could be much higher.

To gain insights into the profiles of IDPs, interviews were conducted with 4 per cent of the identified IDP population — 116,018 displaced persons — during this round of assessments. The information collated and analysed in this report includes the reasons for displacement, places of origin and shelter types, mobility patterns, and unfulfilled needs of the displaced populations. Additionally, site assessments were conducted in 2,391 locations which included sites where IDPs were residing in camps and camp-like settings as well as sites where displaced persons were living with host communities (up from 2,388 in the last Round 33 of assessment that was conducted in August 2020). The purpose was to better understand the gaps in services provided and the needs of the affected population. These locations included 306 (up from 300 in Round 33) camps and camp-like settings hosting IDPs and 2,085 sites where the displaced persons were residing with host communities (slight decrement since last round of assessment when 2,088 such host community sites were assessed). Site assessments included an analysis of sector-wide needs, including shelter and non-food items, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), food and nutrition, health, education, livelihood, security, communication and protection.

Also, a total of 1,736,849 returnees were recorded in the DTM Round 34 assessment, an increment of 22,167 (1%) as against the 1,714,682 returnees that were recorded in the last assessment (Round 33) conducted in August 2020. The number confirms an increasing trend in numbers of returnees that has continued throughout 2020. This report includes analyses of the increasing number of returnees, profiles, time and reasons of their initial displacement, shelter conditions, health, education, livelihood, market, assistance and WASH facilities available to the returnees. Notably, as the north-eastern State of Borno is the most affected by conflict-related displacements, this report specifically emphasizes the related analysis and data.