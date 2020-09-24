Northeast Nigeria: Displacement Report 33 (August 2020)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This report, which presents results from Round 33 of Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) assessments carried out by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) aims to improve understanding of the scope of internal displacements, returns and the needs of affected populations in conflict-affected states of north east Nigeria. The report covers the period 27 July to 15 August 2020 and reflects trends from the six most affected north-eastern states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.

In Round 33, 2,118,550 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) or 436,058 households were recorded as displaced, an increase of 30,426 individuals (2%) against the last assessment (Round 32) conducted in June 2020 when 2,088,124 were recorded as displaced. The number is also marginally higher than the figure reported in Round 31 which was conducted in February 2020 when 2,046,604 IDPs were identified. Prior to Round 31, the December 2019 assessment had recorded 2,039,092 IDPs.

Also, a total of 1,714,682 returnees were recorded in the DTM Round 33 assessment, an increment of 9,115 (1%) as against the 1,705,567 returnees that were identified in the last round of assessment that was conducted in June 2020. In Round 31 which was conducted in February 2020, 1,673,862 returnees were identified.

The number of displaced persons in the region is now well above the number recorded in Round 25 (2,026,602), which was conducted before escalating violence was observed in October 2018 even though accessibility remains lower. During Round 25, a higher number of Local Government Areas (LGAs or districts) and wards (807) were accessible. Given that the numbers of IDPs is increasing slowly although accessibility remains low, it can be inferred that the actual displacement figures could be much higher.

To gain insights into the profiles of IDPs, interviews were conducted with 4 per cent of the identified IDP population — 85,047 displaced persons — during this round of assessments. The information collated and analysed in this report includes the reasons for displacement, places of origin and shelter types, mobility patterns, and unfulfilled needs of the displaced populations.

Additionally, site assessments were conducted in 2,388 locations which included sites where IDPs were residing in camps and camp-like settings as well as sites where displaced persons were living with host communities (up from 2,387 in the last round of assessment that was conducted in June 2020).

The purpose was to better understand the gaps in services provided and the needs of the affected population. These locations included 300 (up from 293 in the last round of assessment) camps and camp-like settings hosting IDPs and 2,088 sites where the displaced persons were residing with host communities (slight decrement since last round of assessment when 2,094 such host community sites were assessed). Site assessments included an analysis of sector-wide needs, including shelter and non- food items, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), food and nutrition, health, education, livelihood, security, communication and protection.

Lastly, this report includes analyses of the increasing number of returnees, profiles of their initial displacement, shelter conditions, health, education, livelihood, market, assistance and WASH facilities available to the returnees. Notably, as the north-eastern State of Borno is the most affected by conflictrelated displacements, this report specifically emphasizes the related analysis and data.