Northeast Nigeria: Displacement Report 32 (June 2020)

This report of the Round 32 Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) assessment by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) aims to improve the understanding about the scope of internal displacements, returns and the needs of affected populations in conflict-affected states of northeastern Nigeria. The report covers the period 25 May to 16 June 2020 and reflects trends from the six most affected north-eastern states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.

For Round 32, 2,088,124 or 429,442 households were recorded as displaced, an increase of 41,520 persons (2%) against the last assessment (Round 31) conducted in February 2020 when 2,046,604 or 420,072 households were identified as internally displaced persons (IDPs). Prior to the last assessment, the December 2019 assessment had recorded 2,039,092 IDPs. Also, a total of 1,705,567 returnees were recorded in the DTM Round 32 assessment, an increment of 31,705 (2%) as against the 1,673,862 returnees that were identified in the last round of assessment that was conducted in February 2020.

The number indicates a continued plateauing in numbers of displaced persons and returnees in the region over the last couple of rounds. As per the Round 30 assessment that was published in November 2019, 2,035,232 IDPs were recorded. A similar trend was observed in previous rounds of assessment since August 2019.

The number of displaced persons in the region is now well above the number recorded in Round 25 (2,026,602), which was conducted before escalating violence was observed in October 2018 even though accessibility remains lower. During Round 25, a higher number of Local Government Areas (LGAs or districts) and wards were accessible. Given that the numbers of IDPs is increasing slowly although accessibility remains low, it can be inferred that the actual displacement figures could be much higher.

To gain insights into the profiles of IDPs, interviews were conducted with 4 per cent of the identified IDP population — 86,657 displaced persons — during this round of assessments. The information collated and analysed in this report includes the reasons for displacement, places of origin and shelter types, mobility patterns, and unfulfilled needs of the displaced populations.

Additionally, site assessments were conducted in 2,387 locations (up from 2,372 in the last round of assessment, conducted in February 2020). The purpose was to better understand the gaps in services provided and the needs of the affected population. These sites included 293 (up from 290 in the last round of assessment) camps and camp-like settings and 2,094 locations (slight increase since last round of assessment when 2,082 sites were assessed) where IDPs were residing with host communities. Site assessments included an analysis of sector-wide needs, including shelter and non-food items, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), food and nutrition, health, education, livelihood, security, communication and protection.

Lastly, this report includes analyses of the increasing number of returnees, profiles of their initial displacement, shelter conditions of returnees, and health, education, livelihood, market, assistance and WASH facilities available to the returnees. Notably, as the north-eastern State of Borno is the most affected by conflict-related displacements, this report specifically emphasizes the related analysis and data.