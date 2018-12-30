30 Dec 2018

Northeast Nigeria – Conflict (DG ECHO, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 December 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 30 Dec 2018 View Original

Hostilities have recently increased in Northern Borno State (Northeast Nigeria). Several attacks have occurred in Kukawa and Monguno Local Government Areas (LGA) over the last few days. Monguno LGA is the most populated LGA in Northern Borno, with approximately 500 000 people, including 125 000 displaced people. As a regional hub, it hosts a dozen INGOs and UN agencies. However, following the recent clashes, there is no more humanitarian access in Kukawa LGA, and a high number of aid workers have left Monguno. The delivery of life-saving services in these areas is therefore severely impacted.

