Northeast Nigeria – Conflict (DG ECHO, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 December 2018)

Hostilities have recently increased in Northern Borno State (Northeast Nigeria). Several attacks have occurred in Kukawa and Monguno Local Government Areas (LGA) over the last few days. Monguno LGA is the most populated LGA in Northern Borno, with approximately 500 000 people, including 125 000 displaced people. As a regional hub, it hosts a dozen INGOs and UN agencies. However, following the recent clashes, there is no more humanitarian access in Kukawa LGA, and a high number of aid workers have left Monguno. The delivery of life-saving services in these areas is therefore severely impacted.