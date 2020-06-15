Northeast Nigeria – Conflict, attacks on civilians (DG ECHO, media, partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 June 2020)

Following the attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAG) on 28 May and 9 June, during which more than 100 civilians were killed, 2 additional attacks took place in Borno State on 13 June in Monguno and Nganzai.

In Nganzai, where there was limited security presence and no health facility, at least 30 civilians and 6 combatants were killed.

In Monguno, a major town hosting 150,000 IDPs and many humanitarian actors, at least 4 combatants and 2 civilians got killed, and 40 civilians got wounded and are treated in an EU-supported hospital.

The ongoing conflict, growing food insecurity and COVID-19 pandemic significantly increase humanitarian needs. 10.6 million people including 2 million IDPs are in need of life-saving assistance, and 3.8 million people are expected to be critically food insecure in Northeast Nigeria.

The Humanitarian Response Plan was recently revised to USD 1.08 billion, and is currently only 13% funded.