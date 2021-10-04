Northeast Nigeria: Cholera Situation Report as of 30 September 2021 (from week 21 to week 36)

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SITUATION

Since the beginning of 2021, Nigeria has reported frequent cholera outbreaks in multiple states across the country. The number of confirmed and suspected cases reported in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states as of 30 September, 2021 (3,848) exceeds the number of cases reported for the whole year in 2020 or the whole year in 2019. Case management for cholera patients in affected states is reported to be inadequate. Though recent weeks have seen a gradual decline in cases, additional states are reporting suspected cases.

The current rainy season, coupled with observed delays in reporting, limited capacity for sample collection, case management increase the risk of further spread to other states.