Northeast Nigeria: CCCM Monthly Dashboard January - June 2022

There was the presence of partners providing a form of site facilitation and support to 239 sites (camps and Host community) in 27 LGAs during the reporting month of June 2022. The sector closely with the CCCM operational partners continues to lay more emphasis on the rainy season contingency plan incorporated in the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan, enabling partners to rapidly curb and manage the flooding situation in camps. Partners have engaged the community in creating water pathways, activating alerts for advocacy of needs and gaps, provide the camp population with basic mitigation tools to sustain a better living conditions for the vulnerably displaced population.

CCCM continues to provide cross-sector advocacies with more emphasis on damaged shelters and loss of NFIs to 15 LGAs (Maiduguri, Jere, Konduga, Magumeri, Kaga, Numan, Gujba, Maiha, Demsa, Askir/Uba, Girei, Potiskum, Tarmua, Hong, Yola North) as priority locations from the sector analysis report of hotspot locations with high risk to flash floods and waterlogging areas.

The sector will continue to strongly advocate for the urgency to identify additional land to decongest camps across Borno State, as congestion in camps continues to pose a great challenge to life, health, and dignity and leads to violation of human rights, with women and girls of different ages and from diverse background being more at risk.