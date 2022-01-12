Northeast Nigeria - Camps closure (DG ECHO, partners, media) (ECHO Daily flash of 12 January 2022)

On 10 January, in line with its public commitment, the Borno State Government closed the Stadium Camp in Maiduguri, which was hosting more than 11,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs), affected by the ongoing conflict in Northeast Nigeria.

This is the sixth camp in the State capital, which was closed, out of nine included in the Government’s list for closure.

The IDPs camps in Maiduguri were providing shelter and access to basic services to some 155,000 forcibly displaced people.