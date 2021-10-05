Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report No. 44 | 01 - 15 September 2021

The reporting period of 01 – 15 September 2021 witnessed torrential rains and windstorms that damaged IDP dwellings, thereby increasing shelter and non-food items (NFI) needs. 14,456 are completely damaged and 198,852HH in managed camps need complete NFI kits. Furthermore, 1,231 showers and 4,595 latrines are damaged while 22% (6,035) of latrines need dislodgement in 17 LGAs.

The state government closed the Farm Centre camp, and reports from CCCM partners indicate that the relocation plan was initiated on 31 August 2021, while the actual relocation started on 02 September 2021. where 250 HH (1,408 individuals) were returned to Shuwari/Kalari in Dusuman ward and Ngum in Loskori ward in Jere and Mafa LGA respectively.

Efforts have been put in place in the fight to curb the damages of flooding in camps and camp-like settings. The CCCM teams in Borno and Adamawa managed to provide flood mitigation tools to assist the community in mitigating flood and creating pathways for water. In addition, campaign awareness and sensitization on personal and environmental hygiene have been scaled up to prevent any pandemic such as cholera during this rainy season and to mitigate the possibilities of creating a breeding environment for mosquitoes.