Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report No. 42 | 01 - 15 August 2021

The Camp Management bi-weekly tracker report is a service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by the CCCM/Shelter/NFI sector. The tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activites, identify gaps, and improve the delivery of assistance. As of June 2021, 189 camps were covered by partner agencies in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Adamawa State: Fufore, Girei, Mubi South, Yola South, and Yola North, while in Borno State, the sites are located in Bama, Biu, Damboa,

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The reporting period of 1-15 August, the rain downpour further escalated in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) state thereby leading to spike in the number of flooded camps, increased shelter damages, loss of NFIs and displacing other families to squat with a host within camps. Access, capacity, and funding has become a major hindering factor to provide durable assistance to the affected population with the Rapid response mechanism having been activated in some of the dire locations with extreme conditions.

As at the reporting period the number of new arrivals with the past weeks in need of NFIs are 5,366HH Maiduguri (1,525HH), Monguno (1,189HH), Mafa (821HH), Bama (324HH), Dikwa (278HH), Konduga (234HH), Kaga(215HH), Jere (138HH), Ngala (103HH), Gwoza (76HH), Magumeri (69HH), Damboa (41HH) and Yola South (28HH) LGA. Furthermore, 22% of latrines need dislodgement across 137 sites in 20 LGAs while 13% of showers across 74 sites are damaged and need to be repaired.

The sector through the CCCM operational partners continues to lay more emphasis on the rain season contingency plan as in cooperated in the 2021 HRP. Thus, enabling partners to rapidly curb and manage the flooding situation in camps by engaging the community to create water pathways, activate alerts for advocacy of needs and gaps and also, provided with the camp population basic mitigation tools to pave a better living condition for the vulnerably displaced population.