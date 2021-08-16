Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report No. 41 | 16 -31 July 2021

The Camp Management bi-weekly tracker report is a service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by the CCCM/Shelter/NFI sector. The tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activites, identify gaps, and improve the delivery of assistance. As of June 2021, 189 camps were covered by partner agencies in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Adamawa State: Fufore, Girei, Mubi South, Yola South, and Yola North, while in Borno State, the sites are located in Bama, Biu, Damboa,

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

During the reporting period of 16 -31 July 2021, sector partners provided life-saving assistance to the vulnerable population in locations across Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states. However, the increased shelter and NFI damages incurred in this reporting period due to flooding and heavy rains will exacerbate affected person vulnerabilities in the northeast during the rainy season. The sector has recorded 5,041HH new arrivals in Maiduguri (1,525HH), Monguno (1,189HH), Mafa (821HH), Bama (324HH), Dikwa (278HH), Konduga (234HH), Kaga(215HH), Jere (138HH), Ngala (103HH), Gwoza (76HH), Magumeri (69HH), Damboa (41HH) and Yola South (28HH) LGA also in need of NFIs. In addition, 1,296HH in Magumeri (1,189HH), Maiduguri (94HH), and Monguno (16HH) LGA are living in the open and are constrained to using inadequate materials to construct temporary shelters while having limited access to NFIs. Furthermore, 27% of latrines need dislodgement across 90 sites in 19 LGAs, while 14% of showers across 74 sites are damaged and repaired. The sector will continue to advocate for partners to construct shelters or distribute shelter materials and non-food items to close the gaps identified through providing lifesaving and sustaining assistance to the people in need.