Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report No. 40 | 01 -15 July 2021

During the reporting period of 01 -15 July 2021, sector partners provided life-saving assistance to the vulnerable population in locations across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states. With the increased shelter and NFI damages incurred in this reporting period as a result of flooding and strong rains, it is expected that affected persons vulnerabilities in the north-east will be exacerbated during the rainy season.

The sector has also recorded 4,316HH new arrivals at Maiduguri (1,568HH), Monguno (1,188HH), Kaga(367HH), Dikwa (278HH), Konduga (234HH), Bama (220HH), Jere (128HH), Magumeri (105HH), Ngala (103HH), Gwoza (71HH), Damboa (37HH) and Girei (17HH) LGA also in need of NFIs. In addition, 1,430HH in Monguno (970HH), Magumeri (435HH) and Maiduguri (25HH) LGA are living in the open and are constrained to using inadequate materials to construct provisional shelters while having limited access to NFIs. Furthermore, 18% of latrines need dislodgement across 76 sites in 18 LGAs while 14% of showers across 71 sites are damaged and need to be repaired.

The sector will aim to ensure ground preparedness and an adequate response for the rainy season. Prioritize preparedness and response activities such as: the reinforcement and upgrade of identified vulnerable makeshift shelters in addition to the construction of shelters where possible. The repair and strengthening of shelters that have exceeded its lives -span thus making it vulnerable to strong wind is already ongoing by shelter partner in some camps and camp like settings as well as advocacy for more responses where gaps have been identified.