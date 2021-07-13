Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report No. 39 | 16 - 30 June 2021

The Camp Management bi-weekly tracker report is a service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by the CCCM/Shelter/NFI sector. The tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activities, identify gaps, and improve the delivery of assistance. As of June 2021, 186 camps were covered by partner agencies in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Adamawa State: Fufore, Girei, Mubi South, Yola South, and Yola North, while in Borno State, the sites are located in Bama, Biu, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Kala/Balge, Konduga, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Monguno, Ngala and Nganzai LGA.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In the second half of June 2021, shelter damage increased by 16% as a result of exceeding its lifespan (emergency/transitional shelters) and the effects of heavy storms recorded within the reporting period. Congestion continues to pose protection risks in camps and camp-like settings thereby affecting privacy and space for dignified living conditions. 4,298HH new arrivals at Monguno (1,184HH), Dikwa (998HH), Jere (774HH), Magumeri (457HH), Kaga (307HH), Konduga (234HH), Bama (220HH), Gwoza (65HH), Maiduguri (47HH), Mafa (10HH) and Fufore (2HH) LGA need NFIs. In addition, 854HH in Magumeri (541HH), Jere (230HH), Monguno (57HH) and MMC (21) are living in the open and are constrained to using inadequate materials to construct provisional shelters while having limited access to NFIs. Furthermore, 18% of latrines need dislodgement across 83 sites in 18 LGAs (an increase by 1% based on last site tracker) while 58% of the latrines in camps need gender marking across 132 sites in the BAY states.

Based on the highlighted needs and gaps, sector partners facilitated the repairs of 5,334 shelters across 16 LGAs. The sector will continue to advocate for partners to construct shelters, distribute shelter kits and NFIs to the affected population via a targeted, sustainable, and flexible approach.