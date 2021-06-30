Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report No. 38 | 01 - 15 June 2021

The Camp Management bi-weekly tracker report is a service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by the CCCM/Shelter/NFI sector. The tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activities, identify gaps, and improve the delivery of assistance. As of June 2021, 186 camps were covered by partner agencies in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Adamawa State: Fufore, Girei, Mubi South, Yola South, and Yola North, while in Borno State, the sites are located in Bama, Biu, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Kala/Balge, Konduga, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Monguno, Ngala and Nganzai LGA.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The reporting period of 01-15 June, 2021 witnessed departures of 500HH from Monguno LGA across four (4) camps (Kuya, Gana Ali, NRC 1&2, and GGSS camp) to Marte LGA following the Government return plan. In addition to the departures, the internally displaced persons (IDPs) were affected by the rain, heavy storm, and floods across camps in MMC and Jere LGA. An estimated 1,400 shelters were damaged leading to further displacement of the households occupying the affected shelters. In addition, 589HH in Magumeri (280HH), Monguno (57HH), MMC (45) and Jere (23) are living in the open and are constrained to using inadequate materials to construct provisional shelters while having limited access to NFIs. Furthermore, 17% of latrines need desludgement across 84 sites in 18 LGAs (a decrease of 6% based on last site tracker) while 54% of the latrines in camps need gender marking across 135 sites in the BAY states.

The reporting period also saw a spike in complaints and concerns in camps as some food sector partners disclosed their discontinuity in providing food interventions. 36% of IDPs in managed camps did not benefit from any form of food (in-kind or cash) distribution during the reporting period. The sector and its partners are currently responding to the urgent needs caused by the harsh weather conditions with a commitment of 61% shelter solutions being committed to the 1,400 damaged shelters in Jere and MMC. The sector will continue to advocate for partners to construct shelters or distribute shelter materials and non-food items to close the gaps identified through providing lifesaving and sustaining assistance to the people in need.