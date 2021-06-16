Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report No. 37 | 16 - 31 May 2021

The Camp Management bi-weekly tracker report is a service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by the CCCM/Shelter/NFI sector. The tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activities, identify gaps, and improve the delivery of assistance. As of May 2021, 186 camps were covered by partner agencies in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Adamawa State: Fufore, Girei, Mubi South, Yola South, and Yola North, while in Borno State, the sites are located in Bama, Biu, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Kala/Balge, Konduga, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Monguno, Ngala and Nganzai LGA.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

During the reporting period of 16th – 31st May 2021, the humanitarian needs has increased due to insecurity, with multiple displacements exhausting their coping strategies. with over 90,000HH in need of NFIs. In addition, 23% of latrines need desludgement across 92 sites in 18 LGAs while 45% of the latrines in camps need gender marking across 71 sites the BAY states. 39% of IDPs in managed camps did not benefit from any form of food (in-kind or cash) distribution during the reportong period.

In addition, 363HH in Magumeri (280HH), Monguno (60HH) and MMC (21) are living in the open and are constrained to using inadequate materials to construct provisional shelters while having limited access to NFIs. Shelter and NFI needs are large and sector partners collectively do not have the capacity to meet all the needs of the vulnerable displaced population. The sector will continue to advocate for partners to construct shelters or distribute shelter materials and non-food items to close the gaps identified through providing lifesaving and sustaining assistance in a flexible and targeted approach.