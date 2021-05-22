Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report No. 36 | 01 - 15 May 2021

The Camp Management bi-weekly tracker report is a service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by the CCCM/Shelter/NFI sector. The tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activities, identify gaps, and improve the delivery of assistance. As of May 2021, 186 camps were covered by partner agencies in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Adamawa State: Fufore, Girei, Mubi South, Yola South, and Yola North, while in Borno State, the sites are located in Bama, Biu, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Kala/Balge, Konduga, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Monguno, Ngala and Nganzai LGA.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

During the reporting period 1st – 15th May 2021, the humanitarian needs continue to increase. Over 3,500HH are sharing shelters in CCCM managed camps (CMC) while over 1,300HH are living in the open without a form of shelter. During the reporting period, 34% of IDPs in 17LGAs camps did not benefit from food (in-cash or in-kind). 21% of CMC had an average waiting time at water points to be over 30minutes, 21% of latrines needs desludgement – an increase by 7% from the last report, 18% of showers needs repair – an increase by 5% from the last report and 53% of showers and latrines need gender marking and segregation. Over 60% of IDPs in CMC do not have access to a form of vocational training while over 48% of camps do not have access to a form of education on site or nearby.

Access and insecurity are the key challenges in some part of the BAY states as well as partners capacity along with funding constraint. Shelter and NFI needs are huge and sector partners collectively do not have capacity to meet all the needs of vulnerable displaced population. The sector through its active partners will continue to provide lifesaving and sustaining assistance in flexible and targeted approach.