Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report No. 34 | 01 - 15 April 2021

The Camp Management bi-weekly tracker report is a service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by the CCCM/Shelter/NFI sector. The tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activities, identify gaps, and improve the delivery of assistance. As of March 2021, 187 camps were covered by partner agencies in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Adamawa State: Fufore, Girei, Mubi South, Yola South, and Yola North, while in Borno State, the sites are located in Bama, Biu, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Kala/Balge, Konduga, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Monguno, Ngala and Nganzai LGA.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Between the period of 1st to 15th of April 2021, Borno continues to face the vicious outcome of fire outbreaks with a total of 1,224 shelters being affected within the reporting period across four camps in three LGAs, MMC (168 shelters), Jere (152 shelters), and Nganzai (904 shelters) with minimum rapid response due to lack of access and security inconsistency which leads to slowing down humanitarian operation/assistance delivery in these areas thereby increasing the severity of the living condition and the vulnerability of the affected population.

The vulnerable displaced population remains exposed to poor weather conditions, settling in sub-standard shelters (self-made and makeshift materials). In addition to these rising caseloads, the site tracker report during the reporting period indicates that 72,517 HH dwelling in makeshift shelters, 303 households (HH) living in the open with no shelter, while 6,066 HH are sharing shelters. A significant number of shelters are also damaged and requires reinforcement due to their life span has been exceeded. Efforts are continuously being made by the sector to improve the living conditions and physical protections of IDPS. 93,558 HH as reported on the site tracker, are in dire need of shelter and NFI assistance in Borno and Adamawa states.