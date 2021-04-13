Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report No. 33 | 16 - 31 March 2021

The Camp Management bi-weekly tracker report is a service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by the CCCM/Shelter/NFI sector. The tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activities, identify gaps, and improve the delivery of assistance. As of March 2021, 185 camps were covered by partner agencies in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Adamawa State: Fufore, Girei, Mubi South, Yola South, and Yola North, while in Borno State, the sites are located in Bama, Biu, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Kala/Balge, Konduga, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Monguno, Ngala and Nganzai LGA.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In the reporting period of 16th to 31st of March 2021, 99,669HH require shelter and NFI assistance across BAY states. These needs cut across over 40% of camps being managed by CCCM partners. The recent security challenges have largely impeded humanitarian operations and access in critical locations like Dikwa and Monguno LGAs of Borno state. Several thousand IDPs are at risk of being cut off from urgent assistance and services. The vulnerable displaced population continues to be exposed to poor weather conditions, settling in sub-standard shelters (self-made and makeshft materials). In addition to these rising caseloads, the reporting period's site tracker report highlighted that 34% of households in managed camps are dwelling in makeshift shelters. In comparison, 5% live in public facilities (schools, hospitals, office complex, e.t.c). Besides, 5,207 HH live in the open with no shelter, while 3,198 HH are sharing shelters. A significant number, about 17,263 shelters, are also damaged and require replenishment due to their exceeded life span.

The sector continues to map activities and gaps to understand the impact on shelter and NFI programming, updating the partners for swift responses to the people in dire need by working closely with its partners and government.