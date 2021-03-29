Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report No. 32 | 01 - 15 March 2021.

The Camp Management bi-weekly tracker report is a service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by the CCCM/Shelter/NFI sector. The tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activities, identify gaps and thereby improving the delivery of assistance.

As of March 2021, 179 camps were covered by partner agencies in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Adamawa State: Fufore, Girei, Mubi South, Yola South and Yola North while in Borno State, the sites are located in Bama, Biu, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Kala/Balge, Konduga, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Monguno, Ngala and Nganzai LGA

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The reporting period of 1st to 15th of March 2021 saw an escalation of insecurity. This worsening insecurity is impeding humanitarian operations and access in key locations of Borno state, with several thousand IDPs at risk of being cut off from critical assistance and services. The insecurity has significantly increased the rate of displacements, where 3,472 people were recorded as new arrivals. The displaced population continue to be exposed to poor weather conditions, settling in sub-standard shelters (self-made and makeshift materials). In addition to these rising caseloads, the site tracker report for the reporting period captured 68,167 households (HH) to be dwelling in makeshift shelters, 1,241HH living in the open with no shelter, while 2,463HH are sharing shelter. A significant number of shelters are also damaged and require replenishment.

Camp management activities such as CFM, fire sensitizations, COVID-19 awareness, Hygiene promotion were achieved during the reporting period. The reporting period saw an increase in outbreak of fires across 10 camps in Borno state with a total of 819HH reported to be affected. In response to the fire outbreaks, through advocacy and the sector stock-piled items, 727 HH were reached with shelter solutions with activities including emergency shelter constructions and shelter rehabilitation/reconstruction of completely damaged shelters across Borno state.