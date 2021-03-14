Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report No. 31 | 16 - 28 February 2021

The Camp Management bi-weekly tracker report is a service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by the CCCM/Shelter/NFI sector. The tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activities, identify gaps and thereby improving the delivery of assistance.

As of January 2021, 176 camps were covered by partner agencies in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Adamawa State: Fufore, Girei, Mubi South, Yola South and Yola North while in Borno State, the sites are located in Bama, Biu, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Konduga, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Monguno, Ngala and

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

During the reporting period between 16 to 28 February 2021, an estimate of 193,000 families are currently in displacement camps managed by CCCM partners with many of them living in overcrowded and unsuitable living conditions. The lack of adequate land space and proper access to IDPs continues to hinder service delivery and aggravating human suffering of infants and adults alike. Shelter and NFI needs are enormous as a results of new population movements and damages to existing shelters and household materials. 21% of IDP camps managed by CCCM partners has a waiting time of over 30minutes at water points. In addition, 14% of latrines needs desludgement while 13% of showers are damaged across 16 LGAs. Furthermore, 75% of families received food in kind or cash the previous month while 25% of IDPs in 17 LGAs did not benefit.

The sector is committed to improving its humanitarian action, working closely with its partners to better respond to IDP needs and improve the living condition of the vulnerable displaced population.