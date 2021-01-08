Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report No. 28 | 16 - 31 December 2020

The Camp Management bi-weekly tracker report is a service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by the CCCM/Shelter/NFI sector. The tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activities, identify gaps and thereby improving the delivery of assistance.

As of December 2020, 174 camps were covered by partner agencies in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Adamawa State: Fufore, Girei, Mubi South, Yola South and Yola North while in Borno State, the sites are located in Bama, Biu, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Konduga, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Monguno, Ngala and Nganzai LGA.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

During the reporting period of 16th to 31st December 2020, the CCCM, shelter and NFI sector continues to put more emphasis on shelter and NFI response to vulnerable displaced persons that were forced to flee their homes in north-eastern Nigeria. As reported on the site tracker in sites benefiting from camp coordination and camp management (CCCM) interventions, 64,406HH live in makeshift shelters, 933HH are living in the open with no shelter, while 2,266 are sharing shelter. Furthermore, many vulnerable displaced persons face difficulties and barriers in accessing humanitarian assistance due to security and access constraints, which is seriously curtailing shelter and NFI partners from providing assistance required.

With Sector prepositioned materials provided, shelter needs of 568HH were addressed in Magumeri and Damasak to new arrivals living in the open over the reporting period. The sector is committed to continue improving its humanitarian action to better meet the needs of vulnerable families through working closely with sector partners, government, and other humanitarian sectors to ensure vulnerable displaced persons receive physical protection and improved living conditions.