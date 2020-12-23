Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report No. 27 | 01-15 December 2020

The Camp Management bi-weekly tracker report is a service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by the CCCM/Shelter/NFI sector. The tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activities, identify gaps and thereby improving the delivery of assistance.

As of November 2020, 173 camps were covered by partner agencies in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Adamawa State: Fufore, Girei, Mubi South, Yola South and Yola North while in Borno State, the sites are located in Bama, Biu, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Konduga, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Monguno, Ngala and Nganzai LGA.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

During reporting period of 1-15 December 2020, Food security and Shelter/NFI sectors recorded the highest gaps in terms of humanitarian need with 22% households in need of food while 36% need complete NFI kits. Blankets and mats top the list of the most needed NFIs in 76% of camps.

Service monitoring field visits were carried out by the sector technical team in camps of MMC and Jere Overall, 886HH are living in the open without shelter, 8,236HH are sharing shelter and 2,151HH are dwelling in either partially or completely damaged shelters. Many households in the camps and camps-like settings across Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe (BAY) state are struggling to live with a few NFI or completely without NFI materials for home use such as cooking pots, bedding materials and mosquito nets.