Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report No. 26 | 16 - 31 November 2020

Key highlights

During the reporting period of 16th to 30 November 2020, the sector paid a support field visit to the Yola sub-sector thereby providing coordination assistance, monitoring and extension of other sector support services. The Sector supported one of its partners with its stockpiled items for the purpose of emergency response to new arrivals with critical needs in Magumeri.

Shelter and NFI needs remain a major concern especially during this harmattan season for IDPs and returnees in the camps and camp-like settings of the BAY states. 24,599HH are currently registered to be in dire need of shelter reinforcement/rehabilitation while Non-Food Items (NFI) sector component recorded the highest need with 83,812HH in need of basic survival kits and loose items for NFIs.