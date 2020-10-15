Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report No. 22 | 16 - 30 September 2020

The Camp Management bi-weekly tracker report is a service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by the CCCM/Shelter/NFI sector. The tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activities, identify gaps and thereby improving the delivery of assistance. As of September 2020, 164 camps were covered by partner agencies in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Adamawa State: Fufore, Girei, Mubi South, Yola South and Yola North while in Borno State, the sites are located in Bama, Biu, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Konduga, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Monguno, Ngala and Nganzai LGA.

Key Highlights

Insecurity, Severe weather and unavailability of usable adequate land continues to increase vulnerability of the displaced. Between 5th-30th September, population movement recorded across BAY state due to reasons ranging from fear of attacks to Housing Land and Property concerns. Some 370 persons (74HH) were recorded have arrived in MMC while other movements such as inter-camp movement was also reported during this period of reporting. Also, during this reporting period, damages were reported due to windstorm and rainfall. 755HH were identified to be in need of NFI kits in Monguno, with about 15shelters in Gwoza in dire need of rehabilitation. The sector partners mobilized resources and are responding to the displaced population recorded in the previous reporting porting in Magumeri, Gongulon. Access continues to prove difficult for the partners in some areas of Magumeri due to insecurity despite the approval and coordination of the State Emergency Management Agency for partners to Intervene.