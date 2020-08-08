Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report: No. 18 | 16 - 31 July 2020

The Camp Management bi-weekly tracker report is a service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by the CCCM/Shelter/NFI sector. The tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activities, identify gaps and thereby improving the delivery of assistance.

As of July 2020, 159 camps were covered by partner agencies in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Adamawa State: Fufore, Girei, Mubi South, Yola South and Yola North while in Borno State, the sites are located in Bama, Biu, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Konduga, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Monguno, Ngala and Nganzai LGA.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The reporting period witnessed an increase in the downpour and inundation across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states thereby flooding camps and damaging shelters. At least 20,700 shelters are affected and fully or partially damaged. 11% of the IDP population need emergency shelters solution while 40% of the IDP population need Non-Food Items (NFIs)

The CCCM Shelter and NFI sectors contingency plan as incorporated in the 2020 HRP, enabled partners to manage the flood situation by creating water pathways, providing sand and sand-bags, deployment of water pumps for the purpose of expelling water from the flooded area with active participation of the IDPs in the process. Furthermore, recorded damages and needs have been shared with other sectors for immediate interventions. The sector as well is utilizing its prepositioned Emergency Shelter and NFI stocks for rapid response to the rainy season damages.