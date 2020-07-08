Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report: No. 16 | 15 - 30 June 2020

IDP movement both inter and intra-camp movements, as well as cross LGA movements as a result of forced displacement, was recorded. The resumption of agricultural activities also further complexed the movements as some IDPs sought lands to cultivate. As such, 3,198 IDPs were recorded in the last two weeks as newly displaced. Unfortunately, the rain season has also increased the vulnerability of IDPs due to increased destruction of properties and shelter. So far, 12,671 HH have been affected by flooding, stormy weather and the heavy rains. Furthermore, 3,070 latrines and 1,661 showers have been damaged or completely washed off by the stormy rains thus exposing IDPs to using contaminated water for home use and drinking. Water borne diseases and other related disease outbreaks such as Cholera, diarrhea and malaria have been recorded by the health sector in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID prevention-related movement restrictions in the BAY states have led to slow or limited humanitarian response to IDP needs especially items needed to replace damaged or destroyed shelters and NFIs due to lack of availability, increased market prices and procurement and logistic constraints. Despite the existing challenges Shelter and NFI partners have provided 621 HH with shelter solutions in the reporting period. In order to avail more land for shelter and infrastructure construction, the extension of trenches in Dikwa has been completed and, the sector is working with its partners to efficiently plan and use the land extension to reduce on the congestion in the 16 camps in the LGA.