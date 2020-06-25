Nigeria
Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report: No. 15 | 01 - 15 June 2020
The Camp Management bi-weekly tracker report is a service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by the CCCM/Shelter/NFI sector. The tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activities, identify gaps and thereby improving the delivery of assistance. As of June 2020, 157 camps were covered by partner agencies and the sites covered are located in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Adamawa State: Fufore, Girei, Mubi South, Yola South and Yola North while in Borno State, the sites are located in Bama, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Konduga, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Monguno, Ngala and Nganzai LGA.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
COVID-19 Response, the World Health Organization (WHO) trained Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) rapid response team to support the infection prevention and control measures and health pillars such as contact tracing, surveillance, and community risk communication and engagement in 26 campsites in Maiduguri.
Between 1st and 14th of June heavy sandstorms and rain flooded 5 camps and destroyed properties including 35HH IDP shelters. In addition, an urgent need to provide shelters and NFIs to accommodate 926HH who are sleeping outside without shelter, i.e. 20,900 IDPs in reception centers and new arrivals.
United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Borno state Ministry for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (MRRR) in collaboration with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is finalizing the construction of a perimeter wall in the decongestion location in Banki.
493 shelters in the Waterboard extension (Monguno) that were yet to be occupied were vandalized by IDPs in search of cooking fuel and materials for repair have also been reported in Monguno.
