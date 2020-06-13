Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report: No. 14 | 15 - 31 May 2020

The Camp Management bi-weekly tracker report is a service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by the CCCM/Shelter/NFI sector. The tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activities, identify gaps and thereby improving the delivery of assistance.

As of May 2020, 158 camps were covered by partner agencies and the sites covered are located in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Adamawa State: Fufore, Girei, Mubi South, Yola South and Yola North while in Borno State, the sites are located in Bama, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Konduga, Mafa, Magumeri,

Maiduguri, Monguno, Ngala and Nganzai LGA.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Continuous monitoring of the ongoing humanitarian assistance, Rainy season contingency planning, and COVID-19 preparedness and response is on-going with great support from the community volunteers in all 158 campsites with site facilitation..

In this period, 1,573 new arrivals were received in several locations including Pulka, Ngala, and MMC. Three of the eight reception centers that receive new arrivals are already overstretched in capacity for example, in Pulka where over 2,000 (HH or individuals) new arrival IDPs are staying in the reception center with no shelter. Shelter and NFIs remain one of the most requested humanitarian assistance by IDPs with 25,003 HH in need of shelter as a result of displacement and/or damages to shelter.