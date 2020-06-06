Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report: No. 13 | 01 - 14 May 2020

The Camp Management bi-weekly tracker report is a service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by the CCCM/Shelter/NFI sector. The tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activities, identify gaps and thereby improving the delivery of assistance.

As of May 2020, 158 camps were covered by partner agencies and the sites covered are located in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Adamawa State: Fufore, Girei, Mubi South, Yola South and Yola North while in Borno State, the sites are located in Bama, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Konduga, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Monguno,

Ngala and Nganzai LGA.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Following heavy downpour during the reporting period, a total of 822 shelters were damaged in various camps in Borno while a raging fire outbreak in Muna Garage camp in Maiduguri, affected 622 shelters 4,402 individuals and two fatalities recorded. The sector continues to track camp-related occurrences, gaps identification, needs, and activities across the BAY states.

Furthermore, in an effort to respond to COVID-19, CCCM partners have continued to engage a multi-sectoral assistance approach at the site and LGA level including the management of quarantine facilities, that provide new arrivals with individual self-quarantine spaces or adequate mass holding areas for at least 14 days as the health teams monitor the quarantined persons. Other assistance includes risk communication, preventive and response measures against COVID 19, training of community volunteers to facilitate the upscale awareness, preven�on and referral of COVID-19 suspected cases, establishment, and management of COVID-19 information centers in camps and host communities.