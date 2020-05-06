Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report: No. 11 | 01 - 16 April 2020

142 IDP camps managed by partners in Adamawa and Borno state till date.

181,244 Elderly Households (HH) reached by CCCM partner agencies in Adamawa and Borno state till date.

809,750 Individuals (ind) reached by CCCM partner agencies in Adamawa and Borno state till date.

160 Site facilitators in Adamawa and Borno state till date.

The Camp Management bi-weekly tracker report is a service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by the CCCM/Shelter/NFI sector. The tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activities, identify gaps and thereby improving the delivery of assistance.

As of March 2020, 142 camps were covered by partner agencies and the sites covered are located in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Adamawa State: Fufore, Girei, Mubi South, Yola South and Yola North while in Borno State, the sites are located in Bama, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Konduga, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Monguno, Ngala and Nganzai LGA.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The sector enhanced support to the health and Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sectors in the COVID-19 response plans. Partners sensitized and disseminated information on the virus and how to mitigate transmission risk as recommended by the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The use of risk communication key messaging such as audio recordings and Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials were translated from English to Hausa and Kanuri to provide Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and host communities with COVID awareness messages. CCCM agencies in collaboration with the WASH sector ensured the installations of more handwashing facilities while sensitizing the camp residents on the importance of frequent hand washing and observation of social distancing.

The sector and partners held weekly technical working group meeting to find solutions to arising issues and create a road map on which project activities can be implemented through remote management during the lockdown period as declared by the government. In addition to the COVID-19 response, the sector will ensure that vulnerable displaced population continue to receive basic needs and services as part of the on-going humanitarian response.