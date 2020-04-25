Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report: No. 10 | 14 - 31 March 2020

142 IDP camps managed by partners in Adamawa and Borno state till date.

176,749 Households (HH) reached by CCCM partner agencies in Adamawa and Borno state till date.

789,740 Individuals (ind) reached by CCCM partner agencies in Adamawa and Borno state till date.

160 Site facilitators in Adamawa and Borno state till date.

The Camp Management bi-weekly tracker report is a service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by the CCCM/Shelter/NFI sector. The tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activities, identify gaps and thereby improving the delivery of assistance.

As of March 2020, 142 camps were covered by partner agencies and the sites covered are located in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Adamawa State: Fufore, Girei, Mubi South, Yola South and Yola North while in Borno State, the sites are located in Bama, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Konduga, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Monguno, Ngala and Nganzai LGA.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

With all efforts channeled towards the preparation of the COVID-19 and development of a business continuity plan (BCP) by partners, all activities in camp has been geared towards sensitization and campaign awareness of the possible prevention measures, thus encouraging washing of hands, social distancing, etc. all these were achieved by partners through different medium such as the distribution of banners, posters, loudspeakers, etc. The sector drafted the operational guidelines for COVID-19. The operation BCP was developed with options for 4 scenarios; i). No suspected or confirmed case within the state/LGA/Camp with no government-imposed limitation on access to camps. ii). There is a suspected or confirmed case within the state/LGA/Camp with no government-imposed limitation on access to camps. iii). There is a suspected or confirmed case within the State/LGA/camp and the government has imposed limited access to camps. iv). There is a suspected or confirmed case within the State/LGA/camp and the government has closed all access to camp until further notice.