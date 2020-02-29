Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report: No. 08 | 15 - 29 February 2020

142 IDP camps managed by partners in Adamawa and Borno state till date.

183,185 Households (HH) reached by CCCM partner agencies in Adamawa and Borno state till date.

806,577 Individuals (ind) reached by CCCM partner agencies in Adamawa and Borno state till date

190 Site facilitators in Adamawa and Borno state till date.

During the reporting period (February 15-29, 2020), there was a significant drop in the rate of the fire outbreak that was recorded due to the improved sensitization on preventive measures by the CCCM partners in the BAY states. The key challenge faced by the partners still drives towards influx even though, the numbers are not as high compared to the first reporting phase of the month.

The reporting period also saw 351HH (1,133ind) recorded as new arrivals across 5 Reception Centres (RC), with the highest numbers being recorded in Bama (163HH, 528IND) and Pulka (101HH, 327IND) respectively. Currently, the RC in Ngala has about 2,000HH in the facility, which is meant for the capacity of 100HH hence, drastic measures are required in decongesting the facility. With this being a major challenge, the CCCM partners re-arranged the Arabic camp to create pockets of space that will be able to accommodate the construction of 1,000 emergency shelters (Bama type). In Maiduguri, the State Emergency Management Agency relocated the displaced populations sleeping in the open at NYSC Camp to Mohammed Goni Stadium camp while taking the lead in the discussion to secure a land close to the latter camp.