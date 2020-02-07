07 Feb 2020

Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report: No. 06 | 16-31 January 2020

Infographic
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies, International Organization for Migration, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, Shelter Cluster
Published on 31 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.26 MB)

The Camp Management bi-weekly tracker report is a service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by the CCCM/Shelter/NFI sector. The tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activities thereby avoiding duplication of eﬀorts and improving the timely delivery of assistance.

As of January 2020, 143 camps were covered by partner agencies and the sites covered are located in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Adamawa State: Fufore, Girei, Mubi South, Yola South and Yola North while in Borno State, the sites are located in Bama, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Konduga, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Monguno, Ngala and Nganzai LGA.

The reporting period 2020 saw much emphasis being put on harmattan contingency inclusive of the fire stations, sensitizations, sanitations and the fight against open defecation in camps in close collaboration with Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) partners. Sensitizations on the hazards attached to cooking in shelters and identification of most needed Non-Food Items (NFIs) capped the priority of the technical working group meetings, while discussions are ongoing for contingency plans for the coming rainy season. An alert was raised of 1,772HH in Bolori areas of Maiduguri in dire need of emergency humanitarian assistance. This led to a multi-agency multi-sector verification assessment that further revealed a recent eviction and few new arrivals. Partner responses to the alert is ongoing.

In Biafra, Shuwari 5 and Muna Da’alti camps and other areas, threats of evictions further exacerbate Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) vulnerability and the need for NFIs and shelter. Congestion in camps/sites and lack of land for expansion remains the main limiting factor for sector partners to better provide humanitarian assistance. The Sector, Housing Land and Property (HLP) working group and its partners continue to advocate and negotiate for land with the local authorities though, progress still limited.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.