Northeast Nigeria - Camp Management Bi-weekly Tracker Report, Report: No. 06 | 16-31 January 2020

The Camp Management bi-weekly tracker report is a service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by the CCCM/Shelter/NFI sector. The tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activities thereby avoiding duplication of eﬀorts and improving the timely delivery of assistance.

As of January 2020, 143 camps were covered by partner agencies and the sites covered are located in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Adamawa State: Fufore, Girei, Mubi South, Yola South and Yola North while in Borno State, the sites are located in Bama, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Konduga, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Monguno, Ngala and Nganzai LGA.

The reporting period 2020 saw much emphasis being put on harmattan contingency inclusive of the fire stations, sensitizations, sanitations and the fight against open defecation in camps in close collaboration with Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) partners. Sensitizations on the hazards attached to cooking in shelters and identification of most needed Non-Food Items (NFIs) capped the priority of the technical working group meetings, while discussions are ongoing for contingency plans for the coming rainy season. An alert was raised of 1,772HH in Bolori areas of Maiduguri in dire need of emergency humanitarian assistance. This led to a multi-agency multi-sector verification assessment that further revealed a recent eviction and few new arrivals. Partner responses to the alert is ongoing.

In Biafra, Shuwari 5 and Muna Da’alti camps and other areas, threats of evictions further exacerbate Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) vulnerability and the need for NFIs and shelter. Congestion in camps/sites and lack of land for expansion remains the main limiting factor for sector partners to better provide humanitarian assistance. The Sector, Housing Land and Property (HLP) working group and its partners continue to advocate and negotiate for land with the local authorities though, progress still limited.