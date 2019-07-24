24 Jul 2019

Northeast Nigeria – Attacks on aid workers (DG ECHO, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 24 Jul 2019

On 18 July, an aid convoy got attacked by a non-state armed group in northern Borno. Following this attack, one driver got killed and six people went missing.

On 23 July, a truck providing drinking water to vulnerable population in eastern Borno was hit by an improvised explosive device. Two drivers got killed.

This increase in security incidents reduce the already limited access to the affected population, while close to one million people living in hard to reach areas are already unable to access basic services and life-saving assistance.

The security situation on the Nigerian side of the Lake Chad has seriously deteriorated in recent months and the crisis is now in its tenth year. Civilians and aid workers continue to bear the brunt of a conflict that has led to forced displacement of more than 2.5 million people and violations of international humanitarian and human rights law. Since the start of the conflict, more than 35,000 people have been killed and thousands of women and girls abducted.

