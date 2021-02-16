Northeast Nigeria 2020 Secondary Data Review BAY States, Nigeria

Background

A Secondary Data Review (SDR) is a research technique used to obtain information to create a clear analytical overview. An analyst undertaking an SDR considers multiple pieces of secondary data to create a coherent as possible picture on a specific topic.

The objective to of this exercise to see the availability of the information, gaps in information before the multi sector assessment in the field and as well to facilitate the HNO development by providing detail qualitative information around the framework and to provide the quantitate datasets for the various component of Humanitarian Needs Overview.

Process and Methodology

OCHA information management unit facilitate the process together with AAWG and IMWG. Process begins with the collection of assessment reports and data collected by different humanitarian actors in BAY states over the course of last one year. Organization, sectors, and UN agencies contribute by sharing assessment reports and data which IMWG store in a structured google drive. A tool has been adapted to facilitate the technical part of the process to pull out information from the document. OCHA IMO setup the tool and create relevant project in the tool and also develop analysis framework in the tool. Detail guidelines of above-mentioned topics can be found here.