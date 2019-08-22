North-East Nigeria Update: January – June 2019

689,000 individuals assisted by IOM in northeast Nigeria

136 sites covered with camp management support, reaching 637,930 individuals

405,500 individuals reached with Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) activities

60,000 individuals provided with safe drinking water

150,000 individuals assisted with Shelter/ Non-Food Items (NFI) assistance

63,863 individuals biometrically registered

Since the beginning of 2015, north-east Nigeria has witnessed an increase in violence perpetrated by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs), causing a major humanitarian crisis. The intensification of attacks has resulted in prolonged insecurity, exacerbating the plight of vulnerable civilians and triggered waves of forced displacement as well as violation of human rights. The crisis remains one of the most severe in the world with 7.1 million individuals in need of humanitarian assistance. 1.8 million people are internally displaced (Humanitarian Response Plan for Nigeria 2019- 2021).

IOM provides lifesaving Shelter, Non-Food Items (NFI), Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM), Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WaSH), Livelihood and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) assistance to crisis-affected populations in north-east Nigeria.

The IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) is a key tool to the emergency response in producing information on the location and composition of the crisis affected population and is endorsed as the key source of data pertaining to the identification and the tracking of trends and patterns of mobility. IOM is also responsible for management of 9 humanitarian hubs on behalf of partners responding to the crisis.

Situation Update

• Continued widespread insecurity and hostilities, especially in Borno State, continue to have serious consequences on humanitarian operations and the civilian population.

• Following violent clashes in Kukawa and Monguno LGAs (Borno) at the end of 2018, the movement of thousands of internally displaced people continued in January 2019. More than 30,000 people fled their homes to camps in Maiduguri, Jere, Konduga and Monguno.

• To decongest Teachers Village Camp in Maiduguri, which has received a large influx of new arrivals, humanitarian partners, in support of the Borno State Government, set up a new IDP camp at Mohammed Goni International Stadium in Maiduguri.

• As camps across Borno State are still facing challenges of congestion, the humanitarian community continues to advocate for additional land in coordination with all actors, including government partners and traditional leaders.

• Rann town in Kala/Balge LGA faced a series of clashes between non-state armed groups and the Nigerian military in January, leading to the displacement of thousands of civilians to Cameroon. Humanitarian assets were destroyed in one of the attacks. Humanitarian personnel has been relocated from the area.